WestJet orders longer-range Boeings, expanding reach to new markets
WestJet Airlines Ltd. has placed a firm order for 10 Boeing Dreamliners, which will have the range and fuel efficiency to serve new destinations in Asia, South America and expand the airline's presence in Europe. The Calgary-based airline also has an option to buy an additional 10 Dreamliners to be delivered between 2020 and 2024.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|9 hr
|RustyS
|2
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|78
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC