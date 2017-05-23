Weekly Analysts' Ratings Changes for WestJet Airlines
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WestJet Airlines in the last few weeks: 5/4/2017 - WestJet Airlines was given a new C$25.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock.
