Violence erupts on Southwest Airlines...

Violence erupts on Southwest Airlines flight

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

It wasn't immediately clear what started the fight or if the two men knew each other prior to the flight. According to a statement from Southwest, flight 2530 had come in from Dallas, Texas, in the middle of a trip to Oakland when it landed in Burbank for a layover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United flight delayed after scorpion reported a... Fri City People 1
News Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc... May 11 Goforride 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... May 5 Deregulator 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... May 3 BHM5267 4
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes Apr 27 LAVON AFFAIR 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,012,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC