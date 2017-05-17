UPDATE 1-U.S. to start probes of Boeing dumping claims against Bombardier jet

Boeing alleges that Bombardier's new 100-150 seat CSeries jetliners are being dumped below cost in the U.S. market and are unfairly subsidized by Canadian taxpayers. Delta agreed last year to buy dozens of CSeries planes at a price that Boeing says was well below Bombardier's cost and risks eroding future sales of its 737 and new 737 MAX narrowbodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.