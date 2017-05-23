UPDATE 1-Ryanair says wants to take Alitalia routes, not buy airline

BRUSSELS, May 23 Irish airline Ryanair is ready to deploy up to 30 planes in Italy to replace capacity lost if Alitalia collapses or is restructured but does not want to buy the struggling Italian carrier, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday. Ryanair's view mirrors the stance of rival easyJet and British Airways owner International Airlines Group , which have both said they are interested in replacing Alitalia capacity but say they do not want to buy the airline.

