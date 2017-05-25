UPDATE 1-BA and Iberia plan third-par...

UPDATE 1-BA and Iberia plan third-party booking surcharge, Amadeus shares hit

48 min ago Read more: Reuters

May 26 IAG-owned airlines British Airways and Iberia are to follow Lufthansa by charging a fee for bookings via third parties, using new technology to take more control of their own bookings. The move will be a blow to global distribution systems providers such as Amadeus IT Group, Travelport and Sabre, the share prices of which all fell on Friday.

