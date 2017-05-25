UPDATE 1-BA and Iberia plan third-party booking surcharge, Amadeus shares hit
May 26 IAG-owned airlines British Airways and Iberia are to follow Lufthansa by charging a fee for bookings via third parties, using new technology to take more control of their own bookings. The move will be a blow to global distribution systems providers such as Amadeus IT Group, Travelport and Sabre, the share prices of which all fell on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|4 hr
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|16 hr
|OldCapt
|19
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|17 hr
|william Gregg
|3
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|Thu
|Gremlin
|9
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Revoke Muslim Countries landing rights in Weste...
|May 23
|Libs blood on han...
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Shut your Gob Bra...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC