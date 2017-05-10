UPDATE 1-Air Canada to launch own loy...

UPDATE 1-Air Canada to launch own loyalty program; shares soar

16 hrs ago

May 11 Air Canada said on Thursday it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing the current program, Aeroplan, sending its shares to their highest in nearly 10 years. Shares of Canada's biggest carrier gained for the sixth straight day and rose as much as 7.3 percent to C$15.97 in morning trading.

