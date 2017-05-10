UPDATE 1-Air Canada to launch own loyalty program; shares soar
May 11 Air Canada said on Thursday it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020, replacing the current program, Aeroplan, sending its shares to their highest in nearly 10 years. Shares of Canada's biggest carrier gained for the sixth straight day and rose as much as 7.3 percent to C$15.97 in morning trading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|18 hr
|Goforride
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC