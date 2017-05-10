United flight delayed after scorpion ...

United flight delayed after scorpion reported aboard

1 hr ago

In this July 25, 2013, file photo, a United Airlines plane takes off from Newark Liberty International Airport, in Newark, N.J. United Airlines told KHOU-TV in Houston that a flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed on May 11, 2017, after a scorpion was reported aboard the plane. less FILE - In this July 25, 2013, file photo, a United Airlines plane takes off from Newark Liberty International Airport, in Newark, N.J. United Airlines told KHOU-TV in Houston that a flight from Houston to ... more United tells KHOU-TV that Flight 1035 returned to the gate Thursday night after a scorpion "reportedly emerged from a customer's clothing."

Chicago, IL

