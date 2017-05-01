United CEO's Contrition Tour Heads to Congress as Airlines Resist More Regulation
It has been three weeks since Chicago Department of Aviation security officers dragged a recalcitrant passenger from a United Airlines flight, and it is safe to say that United CEO Oscar Munoz has been struggling with the incident ever since. Munoz has apologized on TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
|The Latest: United CEO says upset by man dragge...
|Apr 25
|ThomasA
|78
|Why do Air Passengers think rules do not apply ...
|Apr 22
|Gen MeMeMe Lenial
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC