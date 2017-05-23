United CEO likely to face investor qu...

United CEO likely to face investor questions about dragging

10 hrs ago

In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017, file photo, United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, before a House Transportation Committee oversight hearing. At the United Continental Holdings Inc. annual meeting, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, United Airlines investors will get their chance to ask Munoz about the violent removal of a man from a plane and other recent incidents.

