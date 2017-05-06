United Airlines offers settlement to the manhandled passenger
United Airlines planes are parked at their gates as another plane top taxis past them at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. United Airlines says it will raise the limit to $10,000 on payments to United Airlines has settled with Dr. David Dao , the passenger who was brutally dragged off his flight earlier this month.
