United Airlines Indicated Lower in Premarket After Cockpit Security Leak Admission
United Continental Holdings , the parent of United Airlines, was indicated lower in premarket trading Monday after the carrier said that some of its cockpit security details had been made public. CBS News reported that a 'Safety Alert' email sent to United employees outlining security procedures "may have been compromised" and told the network that "some cockpit door access information may have been made public."
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|May 12
|City People
|1
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|May 11
|Goforride
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC