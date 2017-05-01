United Airlines 'cremated Simon the g...

United Airlines 'cremated Simon the giant rabbit without the owner's consent'

United Airlines has been accused of cremating Simon - the giant rabbit who was frozen to death en route to a new home in the US last month - without the owner's consent. Simon was expected to grow to be the world's largest bunny, taking after his father 4ft 4in father Darius, the current record-holder.

