United 757 evacuated after apparent engine fire
United 757 evacuated after apparent engine fire Five people received minor injuries in Tuesday night incident at Newark Liberty airport. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qVL6Qi Passengers were evacuated from a United Airlines Boeing 757 Tuesday night at Newark Liberty International Airport after an apparent engine fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|2 hr
|Gremlin
|9
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|Tue
|Grant
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|Tue
|two words
|18
|Revoke Muslim Countries landing rights in Weste...
|Tue
|Libs blood on han...
|1
|Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16)
|May 20
|Shut your Gob Bra...
|4
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|May 12
|City People
|1
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|May 11
|Goforride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC