Two Frontier flight attendants sue for right to pump breast milk on job
A year after four pilots accused Frontier Airlines of not doing enough to help pregnant or nursing employees, two flight attendants on Tuesday filed similar discrimination complaints Tuesday accusing the Denver-based discount carrier of forbidding them from pumping breast milk while on flights. In documents filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, flight attendants Jo Roby of Boise, Idaho and Stacy Rewitzer of Denver said they were forced to take unpaid leave after having their children so they could keep providing them with breast milk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|May 12
|City People
|1
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|May 11
|Goforride
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC