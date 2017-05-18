The year in airline mishaps so far, from violent ejections to airport melees
They're still making money hand over fist , but stories about mishandled passenger ejections and unfair pet deaths seemingly make headlines by the week. Delta postponed a scheduled media day because of the onslaught of bad headlines it and other airlines had inspired in the weeks leading up to the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Shut your Gob Bra...
|4
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|May 12
|City People
|1
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|May 11
|Goforride
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC