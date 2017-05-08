The Latest: United reached resolution with rabbit's breeder
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Latest on questions being raised by the owners of a giant rabbit that died after it was flown from the United Kingdom to Chicago : A United Airlines spokesman says it has reached a satisfactory resolution with the breeder in Britain of a giant rabbit that died after flying from the United Kingdom to Chicago. The airline declined to comment Monday on a threat of legal action from the new owners of Simon the rabbit, who live in Iowa.
