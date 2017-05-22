Textron Inc. (TXT) Position Raised by...

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,775 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period.

