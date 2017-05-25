Tennis legend Margaret Court to boycott Qantas Airways over same-sex marriage stance
Tennis legend Margaret Court decided to boycott Qantas Airways because it supports same sex marriage. Margaret Court is the most decorated player in grand slam tennis history, winning a record 24 major titles from 1960 to 1973.
