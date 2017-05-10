Spirit Airlines, pilot union agree to...

Spirit Airlines, pilot union agree to extend restraining order

18 hrs ago

Spirit Airlines Inc passengers are held back by law enforcement officers after several flights were cancelled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, U.S., May 9, 2017. Courtesy of Jary Romero/Handout via ) said on Thursday it had reached a deal with an airline pilots union to extend indefinitely a temporary restraining order issued by a U.S. court directing its pilots to return to work after a labor dispute.

