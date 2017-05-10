Spirit Airlines, pilot union agree to extend restraining order
Spirit Airlines Inc passengers are held back by law enforcement officers after several flights were cancelled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, U.S., May 9, 2017. Courtesy of Jary Romero/Handout via ) said on Thursday it had reached a deal with an airline pilots union to extend indefinitely a temporary restraining order issued by a U.S. court directing its pilots to return to work after a labor dispute.
