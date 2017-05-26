Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Stake Raised by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Incorporated by 102.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,422 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 246,441 shares during the period.
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Thu
|glasspilot
|3
|Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein...
|May 26
|Capt
|1
|Note to Muslims and Islam
|May 25
|OldCapt
|19
|Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14)
|May 25
|william Gregg
|3
|Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar...
|May 25
|Gremlin
|9
|Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim...
|May 23
|Grant
|1
|Revoke Muslim Countries landing rights in Weste...
|May 23
|Libs blood on han...
|1
