Spirit Airlines CEO Sends Email To Customers Apologizing For Pilots Strike -- 2 Weeks Later.

While United Continental Holdings Inc 's "re-accommodation" - the passenger removal disaster - dominated headlines last month, low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines Incorporation had a disaster of its own: a pilot strike that ended up in an airport melee at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, airport. Spirit perhaps learned from United's incident by not taking a page out of United's CEO Oscar Munoz 's book; Munoz received a lot of backlash for his comments immediately following the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.