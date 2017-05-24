Spirit Airlines Celebrates its 100th Plane with $100 Giveaway for Customers

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 23, 2017 -- Spirit Airlines celebrated its growing Fit Fleet with a huge surprise for customers travelling on three different flights today. Spirit's new Airbus A321 took flight this morning as the airline's 100th aircraft, joining the youngest, most fuel-efficient fleet in the U.S. In honor of the big addition, Spirit gave away $100 future flight credits, new plane air fresheners and inflight concerts to more than 600 lucky customers heading from Fort Lauderdale to Orlando, Orlando to Atlantic City, and Atlantic City to Fort Lauderdale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.