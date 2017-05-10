Spirit Accused of Stranding Disabled ...

Spirit Accused of Stranding Disabled Passenger Alone in Wheelchair at FLL for Hours

When his family finally found him at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Holmer Avellan was sitting alone in his wheelchair, weeping. Spirit Airlines was supposed to have an employee escort him to his connection.

