Southwest Airlines soon to offer direct flights to Cancun from Nashville

19 hrs ago Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Music City will become the 16th Southwest U.S. city to offer international service on Saturdays all year long - and just in time for the holiday season. Beginning November 11, travelers can fly nonstop on Saturdays from Nashville to Cancun one-way for as low as $149.

