Southwest Airlines' pilot surprises his 1 millionth passenger with...
When Airlines and crew have been goofing up big time with passenger's luggage and boarding details, there is one pilot who went all out to make his 1 millionth passenger feel extra special. Travelling from one place to another can be a harrowing experience if your co-passengers and the crew are not cordial but the journey becomes a breeze when you have such amiable crew who makes you feel on top of the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC