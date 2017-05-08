Southwest Airlines' pilot surprises his 1 millionth passenger with...

When Airlines and crew have been goofing up big time with passenger's luggage and boarding details, there is one pilot who went all out to make his 1 millionth passenger feel extra special. Travelling from one place to another can be a harrowing experience if your co-passengers and the crew are not cordial but the journey becomes a breeze when you have such amiable crew who makes you feel on top of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.