Southwest Airlines Pilot Awards His Millionth Passenger a Free Flight
One details-minded Southwest Airlines pilot miraculously managed to keep track of exactly how many passengers he has flown over his 22-year career with the company. So after calculating that his one-millionth passenger had boarded the pulled out all the stops, showering the passenger with some pretty awesome gifts.
