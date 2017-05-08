Southwest Airlines faces next test in...

Southwest Airlines faces next test in upgrading reservations system on Tuesday

12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Southwest Airlines is taking the next major step in the rollout of its new reservation system that will play a critical role in the company's future growth. The Dallas-based company began selling domestic tickets in the new reservation system, developed by Amadeus IT Group and dubbed OneRes, in December.

