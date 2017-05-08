Southwest Airlines faces next test in upgrading reservations system on Tuesday
Southwest Airlines is taking the next major step in the rollout of its new reservation system that will play a critical role in the company's future growth. The Dallas-based company began selling domestic tickets in the new reservation system, developed by Amadeus IT Group and dubbed OneRes, in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC