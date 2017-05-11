Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position ...

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Maintained by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Oakworth Capital Inc. continued to hold its position in Southwest Airlines Co during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the airline's stock at the end of the first quarter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United flight delayed after scorpion reported a... 13 hr City People 1
News Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc... Thu Goforride 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... May 5 Deregulator 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... May 3 BHM5267 4
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes Apr 27 LAVON AFFAIR 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,410 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC