Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Maintained by Oakworth Capital Inc.
Oakworth Capital Inc. continued to hold its position in Southwest Airlines Co during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the airline's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|13 hr
|City People
|1
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|Thu
|Goforride
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC