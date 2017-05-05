Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Price
Headlines about Southwest Airlines have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time.
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|Fri
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
|Hawaii says yes to biofuel refinery (Apr '12)
|Apr 26
|RiccardoFire
|12
