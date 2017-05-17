Singapore Airlines trimming several flights from capital express service
Singapore Airlines is cancelling several flights from its capital connect services later this year, in response to low demand during the off season. Since September, Singapore has flown Boeing 777-200 to Wellington via Canberra four times a week, a service which aviation experts said appeared to be winning strong support.
