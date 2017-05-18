Singapore Airlines to re-integrate SIA Cargo division
SINGAPORE: SIA Cargo, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines , will be re-integrated as a division within the SIA group, the national carrier announced in a media release on Friday . SIA said the re-integration will help improve efficiency, and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2018, after which SIA Cargo will become the airline's cargo division.
