Singapore Airlines to re-integrate SIA Cargo division

SINGAPORE: SIA Cargo, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines , will be re-integrated as a division within the SIA group, the national carrier announced in a media release on Friday . SIA said the re-integration will help improve efficiency, and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2018, after which SIA Cargo will become the airline's cargo division.

