Singapore Airlines loses as flyers swap champagne for cheap seats

Singapore Airlines, first in the world to put a double bed, mattress and duvet on a commercial plane, posted a surprise loss at its marquee brand for the first time in three years. Intense competition from Emirates, Qatar Airways and Etihad that offer services such as a personal butler and shower on board aircraft has crushed profits at Singapore Airlines and its Hong Kong-based rival Cathay Pacific Airways as the two Asian airlines conduct a strategic review of their business.

