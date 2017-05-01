Singapore Airlines launches biofuel-powered flights
SINGAPORE: Flag carrier Singapore Airlines has launched its first flight powered by sustainable biofuels, the airline said in a joint press release with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore on Wednesday . Flight SQ31 departed San Francisco on Monday at 11.21am and arrived in Singapore on Tuesday at 7.10pm with 206 passengers on board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
