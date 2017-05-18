Singapore Airlines cuts three Canberr...

Singapore Airlines cuts three Canberra flights during August-October low season

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Age

Singapore Airlines will temporarily reduce the number of flights from Canberra to Singapore and Wellington for three months from August. Instead of flying four times a week there will be three flights in one week of August, September and October, resulting in a net loss of three services overall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United flight delayed after scorpion reported a... May 12 City People 1
News Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc... May 11 Goforride 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... May 5 Deregulator 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... May 3 BHM5267 4
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes Apr 27 LAVON AFFAIR 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,085 • Total comments across all topics: 281,095,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC