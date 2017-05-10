Qantas boss gets pie in face from gay marriage opponent
A man who squashed a lemon meringue pie into Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce's face during a public address in Australia said Wednesday he was protesting Joyce's advocacy for same-sex marriage. Joyce, a gay, Irish-born 50-year-old, was giving a speech to 500 people in a Perth hotel on Tuesday when Tony Overheu approached from behind, pressed the pie in his face then fled.
