NewsAlert: WestJet pilots vote to form first union
The company said it was disappointed with the outcome but will focus on engaging in constructive dialogue with Air Line Pilots Association, International.
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|Fri
|City People
|1
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|Thu
|Goforride
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
