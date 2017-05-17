New passenger bill of rights spells o...

New passenger bill of rights spells out compensation for air travellers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: SooToday

Airlines won't be allowed to bump passengers from a flight against their will under a new passenger bill of rights introduced today by Transportation Minister Marc Garneau. That change is part of a package of amendments to the Canada Transportation Act which also introduces new foreign ownership limits for airlines, requires railways to install voice and video recorders in locomotives and improves transparency and efficiency in the freight rail industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United flight delayed after scorpion reported a... May 12 City People 1
News Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc... May 11 Goforride 1
So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh... May 5 Deregulator 1
News Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex... May 3 BHM5267 4
News Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T... Apr 27 Chubba 4
News American Airlines employee appears to hit woman... Apr 27 avigdor speklir 3
News Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes Apr 27 LAVON AFFAIR 1
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,063,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC