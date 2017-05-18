The Netherlands monarch hasn't been resting on his monarchical laurels, telling Dutch media he has been moonlighting as a copilot for a KLM airlines affiliate for more than two decades. Netherlands king secretly piloted commercial flights for KLM for 20 years The Netherlands monarch hasn't been resting on his monarchical laurels, telling Dutch media he has been moonlighting as a copilot for a KLM airlines affiliate for more than two decades.

