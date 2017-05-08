Nation-Now 51 mins ago 9:07 p.m.Delta postpones media day in wake of bad airline press
Delta Air Lines has postponed its "media day" that had been planned to take place this week in New York City. The move is the latest fallout from a month of bad press that's hit the U.S. airline industry since an April 9 passenger-dragging incident on a United Express flight made headlines around the globe.
