More turbulence for United Airlines over death of Simon the giant rabbit

United Airlines has not explained why a giant rabbit died after being flown from London to Chicago or why it had the animal cremated within hours of his death, a lawyer for the rabbit's buyers said. Des Moines lawyer Guy Cook, representing an Iowa group that bought the continental giant rabbit named Simon, said his clients want details about Simon's death and an explanation of why he was cremated before a post-mortem examination could be conducted.

