Market Close: NZ shares fall on Air NZ profit-taking
New Zealand shares fell, snapping a seven-day rally, as Air New Zealand was sold after recent gains and investors sold property companies such as Property for Industry, Goodman Property Trust and Kiwi Property Group on the view that rising interest rates makes their dividend yield less appealing. The S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 16.65 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7405.84.
