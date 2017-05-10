Man charged with assault after squash...

Man charged with assault after squashing pie in Qantas boss's face

A man who said he squashed a lemon meringue pie into the face of the boss of Qantas Airways in protest at the airline's support of same-sex marriage has been charged with assault.

Chicago, IL

