Man charged with assault after squashing pie in Qantas boss's face
A man who said he squashed a lemon meringue pie into the face of the boss of Qantas Airways in protest at the airline's support of same-sex marriage has been charged with assault. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/man-charged-with-assault-after-squashing-pie-in-qantas-bosss-face-35703290.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35703289.ece/a7ce7/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-e0e1b4c3-d72f-4220-917c-e79f3e8fb8bd_I1.jpg A man who said he squashed a lemon meringue pie into the face of the boss of Qantas Airways in protest at the airline's support of same-sex marriage has been charged with assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|7 hr
|Goforride
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
|Dead rabbit adds to airline's woes
|Apr 27
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|United investigates report that giant rabbit di...
|Apr 27
|yidfellas v USA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC