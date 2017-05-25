Live Videos | Landing Frontier Airlin...

Live Videos | Landing Frontier Airlines "Really Big Win for...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Rhode Island Airport President and CEO Iftikhar Ahmad appeared on GoLocal LIVE on Thursday, a day after the announcement that the airport landed Frontier Airlines. "It's a really big win for Rhode Island and the airport -- really, really low pricing to go to Denver and Orlando," said Ahmad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Airlines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Dad Plans To Sue United Airlines After Bein... 13 hr Capt 1
Note to Muslims and Islam Thu OldCapt 19
News Australia rejected Qantas request for $2.7 B loan (Mar '14) Thu william Gregg 3
News Gay Couple and Their 3 Kids Denied 'Family Boar... Thu Gremlin 9
News Gay couple accuses SouthwestAirlines of discrim... May 23 Grant 1
Revoke Muslim Countries landing rights in Weste... May 23 Libs blood on han... 1
Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16) May 20 Shut your Gob Bra... 4
See all Airlines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Airlines Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,846 • Total comments across all topics: 281,307,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC