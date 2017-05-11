LAX begins massive relocation of 15 airlines in the...

After almost a year of planning, the first of 15 airlines on Friday night began the unprecedented task of relocating their operations in the busy central terminal area of Los Angeles International Airport The six-day effort involves moving Delta Air Lines from Terminals 5 and 6 to Terminals 2 and 3 and shifting 14 other carriers into the facilities vacated by Delta. The largest terminal move in LAX history will let the Atlanta-based airline expand its operations by adding seven passenger gates and allowing better access to Tom Bradley International Terminal for itself and its partners: Aeromexico, Virgin Atlantic and WestJet.

