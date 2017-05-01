Icebreaker promotes Greg Smith to CEO
Icebreaker has promoted Australasian manager Greg Smith to chief executive and says Rob Fyfe will become non-executive chairman of the merino wool clothing company. Smith joined the company in 2013, having previously worked at Michael Hill International.
