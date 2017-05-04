How the Wright Amendment Actually Hel...

How the Wright Amendment Actually Helped Southwest Airlines Succeed

Companies and organizations of all stripes can learn plenty from Dallas' Southwest Airlines, whose warrior spirit and fun-loving attitudes have led to 44 straight years of profitability in a very tough industry. That's the crux of the May cover story by Joseph Guinto in D CEO magazine , which looks at Southwest 50 years after Herb Kelleher filed incorporation papers for the carrier in March 1967.

