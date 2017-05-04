How the Wright Amendment Actually Helped Southwest Airlines Succeed

Companies and organizations of all stripes can learn plenty from Dallas' Southwest Airlines, whose warrior spirit and fun-loving attitudes have led to 44 straight years of profitability in a very tough industry. That's the crux of the May cover story by Joseph Guinto in D CEO magazine , which looks at Southwest 50 years after Herb Kelleher filed incorporation papers for the carrier in March 1967.

