Hong Kong's Cathay lays off 600 as it faces rising pressure
Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways said Monday it's laying off nearly 600 staff at its headquarters as it faces rising competition from rival carriers and tough business conditions. The airline said it plans to axe about 190 managers, or a quarter of all the company's management jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Airlines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virgin America Flight Attendants (Oct '16)
|Sat
|Shut your Gob Bra...
|4
|United flight delayed after scorpion reported a...
|May 12
|City People
|1
|Attorneys: Giant rabbit may have died while loc...
|May 11
|Goforride
|1
|So DOT, FAA & Congress are going allow AA to sh...
|May 5
|Deregulator
|1
|Live Now: United Ceo in hot seat as Congress ex...
|May 3
|BHM5267
|4
|Man Forcibly Dragged Off Plane After Refusing T...
|Apr 27
|Chubba
|4
|American Airlines employee appears to hit woman...
|Apr 27
|avigdor speklir
|3
Find what you want!
Search Airlines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC