Hawaiian Airlines unveils new look for Pualani logo, aircraft
Hawaiian showed off a freshly painted Boeing 717 featuring the new look that also includes a silver maile lei with woven pakalana flowers that wraps around the fuselage. It was the first aircraft in its fleet of more than 50 planes that will get the makeover.
