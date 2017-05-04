Hands Off Passengers Act would stop bumping of some airline...
United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz testifies before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee about oversight of U.S. airline customer service in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill May 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. WASHINGTON - Airlines would be prohibited from bumping ticketed passengers to make room for a member of the airline's flight crew under a bill introduced this week by U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.
